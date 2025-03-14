Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 2, 9, 13, 33, 41
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:

2, 9, 13, 33, 41

(two, nine, thirteen, thirty-three, forty-one)

