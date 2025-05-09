Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
1, 7, 21, 30, 32
(one, seven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-two)
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Credit: AP
‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff
$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer
Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.
Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop
The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.