Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 1, 3, 5, 6
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

1, 3, 5, 6

(one, three, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

28m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

39m ago

Falcons announce signings of safety Jordan Fuller, tight end Feleipe Franks and receiver Jamal Agnew

2h ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.