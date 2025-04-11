Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 0, 4, 4, 4
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

0, 4, 4, 4

(zero, four, four, four)

