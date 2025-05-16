Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 6, 7, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

6, 7, 8, 9

(six, seven, eight, nine)

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.