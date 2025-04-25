Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:
2, 6, 7
(two, six, seven)
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
