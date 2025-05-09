Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday's Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 6
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

0, 4, 6

(zero, four, six)

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

24m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

24m ago

Nearly 60 cases dismissed due to corruption in Alabama police department

2h ago

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff

$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer

Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.

Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop

The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.