Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 1, 6, 7, 7, 9
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

1, 6, 7, 7, 9

(one, six, seven, seven, nine)

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

LIVE UPDATES

NWS to investigate possible tornado in Paulding after storm damage

Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.

Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts

Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.