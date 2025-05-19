Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
4, 4, 6, 6, 6
(four, four, six, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Joe Kovac
3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar
Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side
EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia
Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”
Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents
On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.