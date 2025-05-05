Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 3, 5, 6, 8
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 3, 5, 6, 8

(zero, three, five, six, eight)

