Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
5, 20, 22, 24, 31
(five, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain
The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash
Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.