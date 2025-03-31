Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 2, 22, 32, 33, 34
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

