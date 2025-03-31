Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
2, 22, 32, 33, 34
(two, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.