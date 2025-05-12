Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
14, 19, 24, 39, 40
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty)
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Credit: AJC
Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.
Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell
The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.
From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’
Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV