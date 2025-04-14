Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 0, 5, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

0, 5, 7, 8

(zero, five, seven, eight)

0, 5, 7, 8

(zero, five, seven, eight)

