Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

1, 2, 7, 8

(one, two, seven, eight)

