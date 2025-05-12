Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 3, 4, 9, 9
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

3, 4, 9, 9

(three, four, nine, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

38m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

48m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash Pop

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. (AJC file photos)

Credit: AJC

Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics

Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.

Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell

The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.

From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’

Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV