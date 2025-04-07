Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

7, 8, 8, 9

(seven, eight, eight, nine)

