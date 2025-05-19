Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 5, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

2, 4, 5, 7

(two, four, five, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

1h ago

Goodwin, Roelling help Georgia rally to beat Duke 5-2 in 8 innings, win Durham Regional

1h ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.