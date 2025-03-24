Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 3, 3, 5
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

3, 3, 5

(three, three, five)

