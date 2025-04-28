Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 4
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 4

(zero, one, four)

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.