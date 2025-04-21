Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 3, 5, 7
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

3, 5, 7

(three, five, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

27m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

27m ago

Acuña criticizes Braves manager Snitker's response to Kelenic failing to hustle on long drive

2h ago

Featured

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Thousands greet first light of Easter atop Stone Mountain

The sunrise tradition is shared among Christians around the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Orange Crush delivers ‘vibe you want’ at annual HBCU beach bash

Orange Crush, a notoriously rowdy spring break party held on popular Tybee Island, starts new era as a sanctioned music festival.

Keyatta Mincey Parker is planting seeds of community for Atlanta bartenders