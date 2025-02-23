Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
1, 2, 3, 7, 8
(one, two, three, seven, eight)
