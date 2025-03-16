Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:
3, 3, 5, 8
(three, three, five, eight)
