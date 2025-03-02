Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 3, 5, 8
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

3, 5, 8

(three, five, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

48m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Silas Demary Jr. scores career-high 26 points as Georgia leads wire-to-wire in 83-67 win over Texas

2h ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake