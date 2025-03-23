Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 4, 4, 7
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

4, 4, 7

(four, four, seven)

