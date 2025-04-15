Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
2, 4, 7, 7, 9
(two, four, seven, seven, nine)
