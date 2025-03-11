Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 3, 4, 7, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

3, 4, 7, 7, 8

(three, four, seven, seven, eight)

