Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 3, 5, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 3, 5, 6, 7

(zero, three, five, six, seven)

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.