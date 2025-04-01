Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
14, 21, 27, 39, 41
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead
Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.
Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer
Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.