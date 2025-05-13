Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
6, 29, 33, 38, 40
(six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty)
