Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 5, 6
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 5, 6

(three, four, five, six)

