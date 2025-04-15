Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 2, 3, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

