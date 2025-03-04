Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 3, 7, 9
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

3, 7, 9

(three, seven, nine)

