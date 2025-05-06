Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 9
(one, two, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts
The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.