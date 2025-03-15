Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 5, 5, 6, 9, 9
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

5, 5, 6, 9, 9

(five, five, six, nine, nine)

