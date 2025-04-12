Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 3, 5, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
47 minutes ago

