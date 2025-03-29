Breaking: Rapper Young Scooter dies from injuries after fleeing Atlanta officers, authorities say
Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 11, 30, 32, 36, 41
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:

11, 30, 32, 36, 41

(eleven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-one)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Tatis, Cronenworth homer to give the Padres 4-3 win against the Braves

1h ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.