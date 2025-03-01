Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash Pop

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were: 15
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash Pop" game were:

15

(fifteen)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) works against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 points as Thunder roll past Hawks 135-119 to continue dominance of East

12m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

1h ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake