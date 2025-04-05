Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 0, 1, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

0, 1, 5, 9

(zero, one, five, nine)

