Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:
0, 1, 5, 9
(zero, one, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded
The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.
Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin
Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.
The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin
Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.