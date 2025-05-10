Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:
1, 3, 6, 7
(one, three, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.