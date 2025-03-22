Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 5, 8, 8, 8
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

