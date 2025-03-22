Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 8
(zero, three, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
What Trump’s attempt to dismantle the Education Department means for Georgia
Although dissolving the U.S. Department of Education requires a vote from Congress, President Donald Trump's executive order requires the department to facilitate its closure.
Starz picks up doc about legendary Atlanta strip club Magic City
“Magic City: An American Fantasy” explores the club’s influence on hip-hop over the decades.
Here’s Braves’ projected opening-day roster, barring late surprises
In recent days, the Atlanta Braves have thinned their camp roster.