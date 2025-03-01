Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 6, 9, 9
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

6, 9, 9

(six, nine, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

19m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

19m ago

Georgia committee that has pursued Fani Willis now wants to investigate Stacey Abrams

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake