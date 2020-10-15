Winless Falcons, after coach Quinn firing, visit Vikings

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Falcons 28-12 in Minnesota on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK — Falcons lost to Panthers 23-16; Vikings lost to Seahawks 27-26

AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 30, Vikings No. 23

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (17), PASS (8).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (14), PASS (31).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (4), PASS (25).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (24), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Vikings have won four straight games in the series. The last victory for the Falcons was 24-14 in Atlanta on Nov. 27, 2011. ... This is the first game for the Falcons under interim head coach Raheem Morris, who replaces Dan Quinn, fired along with general manager Thomas Dimitroff after the loss to Carolina. ... The Falcons have their worst start to a season since losing their first eight games in 1996. They also had a six-game losing streak last year. ... Atlanta shut its facility Thursday following one new positive test for COVID-19. DT Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. ... Falcons RB Todd Gurley had 121 rushing yards on 14 carries against the Panthers, the first time he hit the 100-yard mark in 22 games, since Jan. 12, 2019 for the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. ... Seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones, who this month became the franchise's career leader in receptions, has missed two of the last three games due to a hamstring injury. ... Falcons DT Grady Jarrett had a sack and a forced fumble against the Vikings last season. ... The Falcons have allowed an average of 32.2 points per game, tied for the third most in the league. ... The Vikings have lost four straight home games, including their last two contests at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019, for the first time since a five-game home skid in 2011. ... The Vikings had five drives of 10 or more plays at Seattle for their most since 2004. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards (489) but is dealing with a groin injury that forced him out of the game in Seattle early in the third quarter. ... QB Kirk Cousins has thrown seven interceptions, already one more than last season and the second most in the league behind Carson Wentz of the Eagles. ... Vikings WR Adam Thielen has six TD catches in his last six home games. ... DE Yannick Ngakoue is tied for third in the NFL with five sacks. ... Fantasy tip: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison had 112 yards on 20 rushes in relief of Cook against the Seahawks.

