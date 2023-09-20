Wings win a WNBA playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas in 2016

Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs after a 101-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs after a 101-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

The Wings won a playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas for the 2016 season. Dallas will play top-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dallas became the first team in WNBA history to have seven double-digit scorers in a playoff game. Satou Sabally and Awak Kuier each scored 13 points, Kalani Brown added 12, Crystal Dangerfield had 11 and Natasha Howard 10.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Allisha Gray added 19 for Atlanta. Rhyne Howard, who scored 36 points in Game 1, combined for 57 points to set a WNBA record for the most points in a player's first two playoff games.

Dallas pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Atlanta 29-10 for a 52-34 lead. Natasha Howard made a wide open 3-pointer to cap Dallas’ 13-1 run for a 48-31 lead. Ogunbowale and Sabally combined for 24 points in the first half, and the Wings shot 50% from the field.

Dallas beat Atlanta for the fifth straight time this season, including a two-game sweep in the playoffs.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

Metro prosecutor gets to work pushing for justice after brother’s slaying10h ago

Credit: AP

Judge allows lawyers to interview grand jurors who indicted Trump, 18 others
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC PHOTOS
Braves end skid, beat Phillies
4h ago

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding
8h ago

Federal officials say Georgia owes HBCU after years of unequitable funding
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Nigerian princess brings international perspective on DEI to Atlanta
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Acuña nears becoming 1st 40-60 player, homers twice on bobblehead night as Braves beat...
2h ago
The Carters receive lifetime achievement award from Gates Foundation
2h ago
A Georgia county's cold case unit solves the 1972 homicide of a 9-year-old girl
7h ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top