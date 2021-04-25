ajc logo
Wilson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Arizona

By The Associated Press
The Diamondbacks will start Zac Gallen on Sunday and the Braves are expected to counter with Bryse Wilson

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 3.72 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Braves: Bryse Wilson (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Arizona will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 4-4 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .833 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 7-8 away from home. Arizona has hit 27 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with six, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Huascar Ynoa earned his first victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Luke Weaver took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with seven home runs and is batting .394.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs home runs and is slugging .520.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .236 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .217 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

