Wilson expected to start for Atlanta against Los Angeles

Georgia News | 32 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Braves will take a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 of the NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Bryse Wilson (1-0, 4.02 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Bryse Wilson and Atlanta will play Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Braves were 19-11 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 13 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for two of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .481.

The Dodgers went 22-8 in road games in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 10 home runs this postseason, Corey Seager has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .800.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 56 RBIs and is batting .333.

AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

