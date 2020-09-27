Wilson expected to start for Atlanta against Boston

The Braves are 19-10 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .485, the best mark in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .648 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Red Sox have gone 12-16 away from home. Boston's team on-base percentage of .326 is third in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the club with an OBP of .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is slugging .621.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 42 RBIs and is batting .265.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

