Wilson expected to start for Atlanta against Boston

Boston Red Sox (23-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-24, first in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Boston: Nick Pivetta (1-0, 9.28 ERA) Atlanta: Bryse Wilson (1-0, 4.26 ERA)
LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Boston will meet on Sunday.
The Braves are 19-10 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .485, the best mark in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .648 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
The Red Sox have gone 12-16 away from home. Boston's team on-base percentage of .326 is third in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the club with an OBP of .364.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 17 home runs and is slugging .621.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 42 RBIs and is batting .265.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).
Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.