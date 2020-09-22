X

Wilson expected to start as Braves host the Marlins

Georgia News | 11 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Marlins will start Jose Urena on Tuesday and the Braves are expected to counter with Bryse Wilson

Miami Marlins (28-26, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-22, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Jose Urena (0-2, 6.00 ERA) Atlanta: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 7.04 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Starling Marte and the Marlins will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 22-15 against NL East opponents. Atlanta has slugged .486, the best mark in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .624 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Marlins are 20-17 against the rest of their division. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .321 this season, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .351.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 32 extra base hits and is batting .340.

Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 20 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

