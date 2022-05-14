ajc logo
X

Wilson, balanced Aces cruise to 96-73 victory over Dream

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
A’ja Wilson scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 96-73 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 15 points, Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists and the Las Vegas Aces rolled to a 96-73 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Wilson also had seven rebounds and five blocks to help Las Vegas improve to 3-1 overall and 2-1 on the road.

Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams added 14 points apiece, Jackie Young had 13 and Dearica Hamby finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Aari McDonald scored 20 points for Atlanta (2-1), making 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Rhyne Howard had 13 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Falcons acquire WR Edwards from Raiders, cut CB Sheffield
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top